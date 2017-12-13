Man steals entire ATM from Montana hotel

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The manager of a Montana hotel says police are investigating after a man spent more than four hours working to unbolt an ATM from the floor at the hotel and dragged the 300-pound machine out the door.

Gail Linnell tells KULR-TV the surveillance video shows the man walked into the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Billings about 3 p.m. Saturday, took the stairs to the upper level, walked down the stairs to where the ATM sat and unbolted it from the floor.

Linnell says the man dragged the ATM out of the hotel just before 7:30 p.m. The hotel released surveillance video with images of the suspect.

Billings police spokesman Lt. Neil Lawrence says they aren't releasing the amount of money that was in the ATM. No arrests have been made.