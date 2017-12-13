Jurors deliberating fate of Wallace Lewis in murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors are entering deliberations in the murder trial of Wallace Lewis.

Lewis, 28, of Steel Street, faces charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

In closing statements, prosecuting attorney Rob Andrews said Lewis beat, stabbed and left Howard Ramey to die in Ramey’s cellar in August 2016.

Defense attorney David Engler cast doubt on the testimony of Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton, both of whom are serving four-year prison sentences on kidnapping charges in Ramey’s death.

Engler argued that Ward and Shelton decided to frame Lewis to get lighter sentences.