Fired or resigned from White House? Depends on who you ask about Omarosa

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown native Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of Donald Trump’s highest profile African-American officials, is leaving the president’s administration in January.

Manigault Newman, best known by her first name, didn’t respond to a Wednesday email from The Vindicator seeking comment on her resignation.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “Her departure will not be effective until Jan. 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

Jan. 20 is the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

The president bid her farewell, tweeting: “Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success.”

Manigault Newman is among the most famous contestants from “The Apprentice,” the reality television show Trump formerly hosted. She was on the show’s inaugural season that began in January 2004. She’s also appeared on numerous other reality shows including “Celebrity Apprentice” twice.

She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on public engagement and community outreach, and being a high-profile surrogate for the president. She was paid $179,700 annually.

Some media reports, citing anonymous sources, say Manigault Newman was fired, escorted out of the White House and allowed to say she is resigning.

