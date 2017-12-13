JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cordray hires Doug Jones' fundraiser in Ohio governor bid


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 5:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A day after Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning U.S. Senate victory in Alabama, his campaign's finance chief is headed to the Ohio gubernatorial campaign of Richard Cordray.

Cordray, a fellow Democrat, today announced the hiring of Antonia Koch. He called her "a formidable" fundraiser and adviser to Jones who helped him raise $10 million in the final months of his high-profile campaign against Republican Roy Moore.

Koch is an important hire as Cordray seeks to make fundraising ground amid a crowded field of Democratic contenders for governor.

Cordray is the former federal consumer watchdog who entered the governor's race only last week. Several rivals have been campaigning for months.

Cordray is viewed by many as giving Democrats their best chance of winning the Republican-held bellwether state next year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes