Boardman cops respond to rash of vehicle break-ins

BOARDMAN — Township police responded to numerous reports of vehicle break-ins Tuesday, according to police reports.

According to one report, police responded to Pierce Drive about 5 a.m. in reference to “two suspicious males approaching vehicles,” then received a call about a stolen vehicle on Hopkins Road.

A Hopkins Road resident told police he had left his 2006 Buick LaCrosse idling in the driveway to warm it up, then discovered it was missing when he came back outside.

Police reported seeing footprints, leading them to Shelby Road, where they found vehicles that appeared to have been rummaged through in an open garage. A resident later reported change and headphones were missing from the vehicles.

In a separate report, a Truesdale Road resident called police about 11 a.m. to report someone had entered her unlocked vehicle in the driveway and stolen items from her purse.

According to another report from Tuesday afternoon, a Lockwood Boulevard resident reported someone had stolen change from his car while it was parked in the driveway overnight.