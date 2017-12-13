JOBS
Baby's heart placed back inside her chest in rare surgeries


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 11:40 a.m.

LONDON (AP) — British officials say a baby born with an extremely rare condition has survived three surgeries to place her heart inside her chest.

Glenfield Hospital in Leicester said today baby Vanellope Hope was born in late November with her heart growing on the outside of her body. The unusual condition is called ectopia cordis.

Dr. Nick Moore said the baby is in the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit.

He says "she has a long way to go but so far at least she now has a chance at a future."

Most babies born with this condition do not survive although there have been some cases in which surgery has been successful. Infection poses a severe risk to babies with this condition.

