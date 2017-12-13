22-year-old accused of unlawful conduct with minor

AUSTINTOWN

A 22-year-old man accused of having sexually explicit conversations and sending nude photographs to a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Albert Maruna IV, of Orwell, is charged with importuning, possessing criminal tools, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

A police officer posed as a 15-year-old boy on a dating application, the report said, and Maruna began messaging the officer on Dec. 5. Police said when the boy's age was initially mentioned, Maruna replied: "Age is a number I believe...I don't believe in age...I'm OK if you (sic) OK with me."

For about a week, Maruna maintained contact with police, continually sending explicit messages that detailed his sexual intentions, and photos of his genitalia, the report said.

Albert arranged to meet the 15-year-old at noon Wednesday, and was instead met by police, the report said.

During an interview with police, Maruna did "not deem having sex with a consenting 15-year-old as wrong," the report said.

Maruna faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 3 in Mahoning County court.