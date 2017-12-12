Youngstown school board registers 2nd vote against CEO

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education approved a second resolution of “objection and concern” to CEO Krish Mohip’s leadership of the district.

The resolution passed Tuesday evening deals with the district’s finances.

But Mohip, reached after the board’s meeting, assured residents that he and his administrative team are keeping a close eye on the district’s finances.

Items the board objects to and has concern for, cited in the resolution, include: contracts of one superintendent, seven chiefs and/or deputy chiefs, two directors, 17 principals and/or assistant principals, 17 deans, four supervisors, eight coordinators and 16 specialists for the total cost in annual salaries of more than $6 million.

“The current number of managers, supervisors and administrators employed by the CEO far exceeds the number employed by the district prior to the CEO taking complete operational managerial and instructional control of the district,” the resolution states.

Another item of concern and objection listed in the resolution includes $316,478 in salaries for additional managers, supervisors and coordinators.

Board member Jackie Adair said the hirings are “all chiefs and no indians.” Adair added that she did not mean that to be racist.

“[Mohip] is out there spending money like a drunken sailor, and we shouldn’t have to be responsible for it,” Adair said.

