Youngstown school board members bicker over agenda


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 5:52 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Board of Education members begin this evening's regular meeting with yet another argument about agenda items.

Board member Dario Hunter said the "slight" agenda lacks the important issues facing the district.

"We should discuss items as they relate to the academic standards," Hunter said. "We should discuss things that affect the public and affect our students."

Board President Brenda Kimble disagreed and said there is room for those discussions under "unfinished business."

After some bickering back and forth, board member Jackie Adair said the issue is something that can simply be resolved by an explanation of each category on the agenda so there is little room for confusion.

