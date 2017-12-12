SNOW UPDATE | First real snowfall of the season causes cancelations

The Mahoning Valley received about 1 to 3 inches of snow overnight and this morning – and it’s still coming down.

The National Weather Service says another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected the rest of the day with another 1 to 2 inches possible overnight.

The low temperature tonight is expected to be around 13 degrees with a wind chill as low as minus 1 degree, the weather service says.

•••

Because of the forecast for inclement weather and freezing wind chills this afternoon, all after-school activities for YCSD students in kindergarten through eighth-grades, including sports, are canceled.

After-school activities for high-school students, however, will go on.

•••

The City of Canfield special council meeting scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Francis J. McLaughlin Municipal Building has been cancelled.