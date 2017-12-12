JOBS
Runner helps save Illinois mayor who fell into frozen lake


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 5:16 p.m.

CHICAGO (AP) — A good Samaritan helped save an 80-year-old Illinois mayor after he fell through thin ice trying to save his dog from a lake.

Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld says he was walking his dogs with his wife on Sunday at Izaak Walton Preserve in the southern suburb of Chicago when their dog fell into a frozen lake. He says he left his cellphone in his vehicle and couldn't call for help.

Hofeld also fell into the lake but was able to lift his 100-pound dog out of the water. He says a man jogging by called 911 and then created a makeshift rope using his shirt and the couple's jackets.

The man was trying to pull Hofeld out of the water when emergency responders arrived. Divers rescued Hofeld.

Hofeld says the man left the scene before anyone could get his name.

