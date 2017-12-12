JOBS
Rhode Island councilman charged with making obscene phone call to boy


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 4:55 p.m.

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city councilman has been charged with making an obscene phone call to a 13-year-old boy he says was sending sexual messages to his daughter.

The Newport Daily News reports Newport Councilman John Florez said after his arrest Monday he plans to fight the charge.

Florez says the boy sent lewd, suggestive and threatening messages to his 13-year-old daughter after they met around Halloween.

The member of the nonpartisan council says he repeatedly told the boy to stop sending the messages. He says he tried speaking with the boy's grandmother but the boy prevented him from doing so.

Florez on Dec. 4 obtained a temporary restraining order that prevents the boy from contacting his daughter. He also filed a complaint in Family Court.

He's expected in court Wednesday.

