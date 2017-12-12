Report questions $1.8 million in Wright State University payments

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state watchdog is questioning $1.8 million of $2.3 million in payments made by a university in Ohio to an economic development consultant.

The Ohio Inspector General said today the payments of $1.8 million by Wright State University to Ron Wine Consulting Group were overpayments or unsupported, questionable or unauthorized payments. The university hired Wine to bring in state and federal funding and contracts.

A Wright State spokesman said there wasn't any immediate comment. Kenneth Ignozzi, an attorney representing Wine, said all payments were directed by the university.

Wine sued Wright State last year seeking $4.5 million in unpaid compensation.

Ignozzi said the inspector general should have waited for information compiled through that lawsuit, including a recent deposition by the Wright State president.