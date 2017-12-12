JOBS
Pa. man, woman found dead in murder-suicide


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 12:20 p.m.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in a Pennsylvania home in a murder-suicide.

Manheim Township police say officers were called to the Lancaster Township home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police identified the two as 55-year-old Reynol Maymi and 36-year-old Jacqueline Vera. They said in a statement investigators had determined the deaths were “a domestic-related homicide suicide.”

Police said, “This was not a random act of violence, and there is no continued threat to the community.” The firearm was recovered and had been legally purchased.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office said autopsies are planned Wednesday.

