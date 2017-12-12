New York bishop, White House liaison speaks Friday at South Side church

YOUNGSTOWN — Bishop Roderick L. Hennings of Buffalo, N.Y., who serves as director of church growth and development for Church of God In Christ denominations, and a White House liaison, will be speaking at Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center, 2139 Market St., at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop Hennings has authored his first book titled “It’s a Matter of Dominion.” He is founding pastor of Zion Dominion Global Ministries, one church with two locations, with campuses in Amherst and Rush, N.Y.