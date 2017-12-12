JOBS
NEW VIDEO | Police seeking information on armed robbery suspect


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 12:48 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police are seeking a man who robbed a township cell phone store at gunpoint Nov. 28.

The man walked into Boost Mobile, 5221 Mahoning Ave., that evening and demanded employees hand over the store’s money and lay on the ground, the police report said.

The employees described him as a black man, about 6-feet-tall, with a black hoodie and green bandana over his face, the police report said.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Austintown Police Department at 330-799-9721.

