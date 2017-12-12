Man sentenced in crash that killed 2 after Easter Egg hunt

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in a head-on crash that killed an elderly couple returning home with family from an Easter egg hunt last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Frank Cabezas of Whitehouse, New Jersey was sentenced today in Hunterdon County Court.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty in September to vehicular homicide, assault by auto, and driving under the influence.

Prosecutors said Cabezas must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Authorities said Cabezas' sport utility vehicle hit a car carrying three adults and two children in March 2016 in Readington Township.

Killed in the crash were 79-year-old Frank Corso and his 75-year-old wife, Audrey. Their son, 10-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old son were also injured.