JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man pleads not guilty to killing former NBA player


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright more than seven years ago in Tennessee has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney John Keith Perry entered the plea during an arraignment hearing Tuesday for 46-year-old Billy Turner in Memphis.

Turner was indicted Dec. 5 on a first-degree murder charge. His bail is set at $1 million.

Wright's body was found in a swampy field in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. Wright's death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.

Prosecutors and police have declined to provide details about the investigation. Perry said there should not be a "rush to judgment" regarding Turner, a landscaper and resident of the Memphis suburb of Collierville.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes