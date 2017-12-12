Gov. Jerry Brown to Trump: 'Get out of the way'

PARIS (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is urging President Donald Trump to start fighting climate change or to "get out of the way" and let the rest of the world work on reducing emissions and investing in clean energy.

Speaking with The Associated Press at a global climate summit today in Paris, Brown said "the rest of the world is very serious about climate change. So are the scientists."

He argued against Trump's plans to resurrect coal mining, saying "it's time for President Trump to join the rest of the world, not oppose it" on climate change.

Brown cited recent violent wildfires in California as an example of extreme weather worsened by human-made climate change. He says "the fires are burning in California. They'll be burning in France, burning all around the world" if countries don't reduce their emissions.