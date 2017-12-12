Former Pa. Gov. Rendell endorses Democrat Connie Pillich for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Pillich is getting the backing of former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, and the two plan on hitting the campaign trail.

Pillich’s campaign announced the Democratic stalwart’s support today.

Rendell could be an important asset to Pillich as she seeks to distinguish herself from the crowded Democratic field. Six Democrats are vying for the chance to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich, including former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray, who joined the race last week.

Rendell has been mayor of Philadelphia and chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

He says in a statement that Pillich’s background as a former Air Force captain, public defender and state representative will make her “a darn good governor” and he will “stump like hell to get her elected.”