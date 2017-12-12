Feds: 81,000 Ohioans enroll in marketplace health plans

COLUMBUS (AP) — Federal officials say nearly 81,000 Ohioans have enrolled in health plans through the federal marketplace.

Enrollment figures recently released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reflect those who picked plans or renewed coverage for 2018 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 2. Nationally, more than 3.6 million people have signed up for health coverage at HealthCare.gov this year.

In Ohio, sign-ups are up 18 percent from the same point last year. That’s despite Republican President Donald Trump’s executive action cutting the advertising budget for participation under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Open enrollment ends Friday. People who remain uninsured after that risk fines.

Officials say nearly 57 percent of Ohio enrollees can find plan premiums for $75 per month or less after tax credits.