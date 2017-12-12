Co-defendant testifies in Wallace Lewis murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — A former co-defendant of a man who is on trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for an August 2016 stabbing described matter-of-factly today how he bound the victim’s hands and feet with electrical cord before the defendant hauled the man to the basement of his Palmer Avenue home, where police said Howard Ramey was stabbed more than 25 times.

Calvin Shelton, 28, testified before Judge Maureen Sweeney in the trial of Wallace Lewis, also 28, that Lewis and Ramey were arguing on Aug. 9, 2016, in Ramey’s home before Lewis began punching Ramey, then when Ramey fell Lewis kicked him before he appeared to knocked out.

Shelton testified he then bound the feet and hands of Ramey with electrical cord from a speaker in the living room. He said Lewis then dragged Ramey downstairs, then came back upstairs a few minutes later. Shelton also testified he never saw a weapon on Lewis, and Lewis never said if he stabbed Ramey.

Lewis faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in Ramey's death. The trial began Monday.

Shelton pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for a four-year sentence and agreed to testify against Lewis. Another former co-defendant also agreed to testify against Lewis.