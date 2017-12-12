C-SPAN bus stops at Poland, Boardman schools on 25thanniversary tyour

POLAND

Bold letters on the side of C-SPAN’s bus declare that the television network is “where history unfolds daily.”

On Tuesday, Mahoning Valley students learned about some of that history when the bus paid a visit to Poland Seminary and Boardman high schools.

Students toured the C-SPAN bus, which is in the midst of a trip to 50 state capitals to mark the network’s 25th anniversary. In addition to the videos and interactive activities provided by C-SPAN, students also heard from speakers who talked to them about local government and civic engagement.

“The idea behind the C-SPAN bus is to showcase resources for students,” said Doug Hemmig, C-SPAN community relations representative.

The bus contains more than 2,000 hours of content, which students were able to explore Tuesday.

“The main thing is to create that awareness, so they can learn what’s going on in Washington,” Hemmig said.

The visit was made possible by help from Armstrong. C-SPAN partners with local cable providers to plan such events, and Armstrong suggested the Mahoning Valley as a good place to visit.

Local officials helped students understand what’s going on closer to home.

