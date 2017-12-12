JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Authorities: 2 dead after school bus fire in western Iowa


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 12:11 p.m.

OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) — A fire erupted on a school bus after it backed into a ditch in western Iowa early today, killing a student and the bus driver, investigators said.

No one else was on the bus when the fire erupted around 7 a.m. southeast of Oakland, which is about 35 miles east of Omaha, Neb.

Investigators said the bus caught fire after it backed out of a farm driveway and into a ditch across the road. The bus was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The remains of the driver and a student were found after the fire was extinguished, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Ambrose said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Initial reports on the fire indicated as many as 20 people may have been on the bus, but Ambrose said only the student and the driver were on the bus at the time of the fire.

The ages and names of the victims weren't immediately released.

The bus was from the Riverside Community School District.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes