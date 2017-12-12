JOBS
Anonymous donor pays off layaway gifts at Pa. Walmart for 200 families


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 3:25 p.m.

EVERETT, Pa. (AP) — An anonymous donor has paid off all the items on layaway at a Pennsylvania Walmart, giving 200 families a holiday gift.

WJAC-TV reports staff members at the Everett store say this is the second year in a row the anonymous donor has made such a gift.

Store veteran Barbara Kearns says she’s never seen generosity and humility on this scale before.

The Walmart staff has been making calls to families with the news, letting them know their Christmas gifts on layaway are paid off.

Nobody knows who the secret donor is, not even the Walmart staff. They just call him “Santa B.”

In total, the staff says the donor paid a total of $40,000.

