ALABAMA SENATE: Jones defeats Roy Moore


Published: Tue, December 12, 2017 @ 10:27 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)

Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP’s majority in the Senate to two seats.

The state’s former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.

