2 face homicide charges in Pa. cellphone store employee slaying

PALMER, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say two men are facing criminal homicide charges in the death of a Verizon store employee that authorities say was linked to armed robberies of cellphone stores.

The Northampton County district attorney and other officials announced charges today against 27-year-old Gregory Lewis Jr. and 27-year-old Vaughn Felix.

The charges stem from the November 2016 death of 25-year-old Michael Davis outside his home. Weeks earlier, the store where he worked had been robbed.

District Attorney John Morganelli said the two apparently planned to kidnap Davis for another robbery but ended up shooting him. Lewis and Felix are already jailed on charges stemming from the armed robberies.

Lewis’ attorney, James Brose, and Felix’s lawyer, Brian Monahan, declined comment on the new charges, but Monahan vowed “a vigorous defense” for his client.