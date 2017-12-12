JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

YBI cuts ribbon to formally open its Tech Block Building No. 5


Published: Mon, December 11, 2017 @ 5:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Business Incubator's Tech Block Building No. 5 is open to ramp up additive manufacturing in the Mahoning Valley.

This evening, YBI cut the ribbon at the former Vindicator building at the corner of Boardman Street and Vindicator Square.

At the event, CEO Barb Ewing gave thanks to all those involved in supporting the project and the YBI in general.

"This night is not about us," she said.

Ewing gave special thanks to the [William F.] Maag, [Betty Brown] Jagnow and [William J.] Brown family for the dedication to recording history and for its continuous support of the YBI since its inception more than 20 years ago.

"So much of Youngstown history has been chronicled in this building," Ewing said. "They did make it possible for us to acquire this facility at a very reasonable price."

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes