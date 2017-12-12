YBI cuts ribbon to formally open its Tech Block Building No. 5

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Business Incubator's Tech Block Building No. 5 is open to ramp up additive manufacturing in the Mahoning Valley.

This evening, YBI cut the ribbon at the former Vindicator building at the corner of Boardman Street and Vindicator Square.

At the event, CEO Barb Ewing gave thanks to all those involved in supporting the project and the YBI in general.

"This night is not about us," she said.

Ewing gave special thanks to the [William F.] Maag, [Betty Brown] Jagnow and [William J.] Brown family for the dedication to recording history and for its continuous support of the YBI since its inception more than 20 years ago.

"So much of Youngstown history has been chronicled in this building," Ewing said. "They did make it possible for us to acquire this facility at a very reasonable price."

