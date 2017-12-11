JOBS
State funding adds 14 drug detox beds to Mahoning County


Published: Mon, December 11, 2017 @ 3:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

An additional 14 drug detox beds soon will be added in Mahoning County, thanks to $250,000 in state funding. 

State, county and local recovery officials gathered at the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board downtown to announce the detox expansion. 

Neil Kennedy Recovery Center will operate the program, which will be based at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. 

The program will serve a 12-county region that was allotted $1 million this year in the state biennial budget to put to use for substance abuse stabilization centers. 

