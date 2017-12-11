JOBS
Series of small earthquakes rattle north Reno, Nev.


Published: Mon, December 11, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Seismological Laboratory has been tracking a series of small earthquakes rattling north Reno.

KTVN-TV reports 32 small earthquakes have been felt since Nov. 28.

The largest detected had a magnitude of 1.9.

Officials say there is a slight increase in the probability of a larger event during an ongoing sequence of earthquakes, but clusters of smaller earthquakes are typical in the western Nevada region.

