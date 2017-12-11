Oklahoma college board member chided for anti-gay comments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma City mayor and member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents was rebuked today for comparing gay people to pedophiles and politicians who've recently resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Kirk Humphreys made the comments during a local TV public affairs show that aired over the weekend on KFOR-TV. An alumni group has called for his resignation, while the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys' "ignorant" words.

Humphreys and others were discussing allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who has announced he'll resign, and President Donald Trump when Humphreys began to ramble about other subjects. He said he was "going to make a lot of people mad today."

"Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative, there's a right and wrong," Humphreys said. "If it's OK, then it's OK for everybody and, quite frankly, it's OK for men to sleep with little boys."

LGBTQ advocacy groups Freedom Oklahoma called for Humphreys' removal from the Board of Regents if he didn't apologize. Executive Director Troy Stevenson said Humphreys' comments were disheartening and dangerous for LGBTQ youth who are already harassed and bullied.

A staffer at Humphreys' office said Humphreys was out of town today and unavailable to comment. Humphreys, 67, did not immediately reply to a voicemail left on his cellphone or an email seeking comment.

University of Oklahoma President David Boren released a statement saying Humphreys was not speaking on behalf of the university and the school was committed to diversity and inclusiveness.

"I do not share his views on this matter," Boren said.