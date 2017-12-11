Ohio Rep. Renacci asserts Trump support in gubernatorial bid

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci chose a female former Procter & Gamble Co. executive as his Republican running mate for Ohio governor today, while asserting his continued support for President Donald Trump.

Renacci, a wealthy businessman, and Cincinnati Councilwoman Amy Murray will run under the slogan: "Back 2 Business, Not Business As Usual." Renacci said he wanted a "strong, successful business leader" for a campaign in which he calls himself an outsider, like Trump, committed to changing the status quo.

"I supported Donald Trump from primary to general election, all the way to today," Renacci said, adding Republicans in Ohio like Trump and the president is "getting the job done."

Renacci is seeking to succeed two-term Republican Gov. John Kasich, who has remained a vocal critic of Trump after losing his challenge for the Republican presidential nomination last year. Kasich is term-limited.

Murray, 53, spent 15 years as a leader in Asian business development at P&G, the Cincinnati-based consumer products giant. She has since formed her own consulting firm, Japan Consulting Group. She was first elected to Cincinnati's council in 2013.

Murray adds gender and geographic diversity to Renacci's ticket as he faces two better-known establishment rivals in the state's GOP primary: Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Attorney General Mike DeWine, who recently joined his campaign to that of gubernatorial rival Jon Husted, the secretary of state who will be his running mate.

Murray is a married mother of four children.