JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

New Yorker magazine fires reporter Ryan Lizza for alleged sexual misconduct


Published: Mon, December 11, 2017 @ 5:32 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker magazine says it has cut ties with its well-known political reporter Ryan Lizza for alleged sexual misconduct.

A magazine spokeswoman said today the publication recently learned Lizza had "engaged in what we believe was improper sexual conduct." A CNN spokeswoman says Lizza will not appear on the cable news network, where he is a contributor, while it looks into the matter.

Lizza says in an emailed statement the magazine's decision was a "terrible mistake" and he is "dismayed" it was characterizing a "respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate."

Lizza is known for a memorable interview with Anthony Scaramucci, in which the former White House communications director bashed colleagues in vulgar language. Scaramucci was ousted shortly afterward.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes