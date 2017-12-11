UPDATE | Motorcycle club president accepts plea agreement, avoids trial

WARREN — Faced with having his first cousin and mother's husband testifying against him at trial, Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club president David H. Bailes Jr. accepted a plea agreement today instead of going to trial in the 2016 shooting deaths of two members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club and injuring of two others.

Bailes, 46, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court before Judge Andrew Logan to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felonious assault. He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday. His trial was set to begin this morning, but a discussion before jury selection was about to begin eliminated the trial.

The shootings occurred outside of Shorty’s Place tavern on Highland Avenue in Warren Township as Forever Two Wheelz was preparing to have a benefit motorcycle ride.

Bailes, his cousin, Charles C. Dellapenna III, 48, of Warren, and his mother's husband, James A. Gardner, 49, of Warren, were all charged with aggravated murder in the June 18, 2016, gun fight that killed two members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club and injured two others.

But Dellapenna and Gardner took plea agreements with reduced charges earlier and agreed to testify against Bailes.

Bailes, who was also seriously injured in the gun fight and has used a wheelchair during most of his hearings in the case, sat in his wheelchair for today's hearing.

10:15 a.m.

WARREN — The president of the Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club goes on trial today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, accused of killing two members and injuring two other members of the Brothers Regime motorcycle club of Leavittsburg.

David H. Bailes Jr., 46, who formerly lived at the Forever Two Wheelz clubhouse on Chestnut Street Northeast, has been housed at the Trumbull County jail since March, most of that time confined to a wheelchair because of injuries he suffered in the June 18, 2016, gunfight with the Brothers Regime.

Bailes also had an address on Kale Adams Road in Leavittsburg.

The shootings occurred outside of Shorty’s Place tavern on Highland Avenue in Warren Township as Forever Two Wheelz was preparing for a benefit motorcycle ride.

Bailes is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault in the killings of Brothers Regime president Robert Marto, 54, of Cortland, and Brothers Regime member Jason Moore, 41, of Bristolville, and the injuring of Brothers Regime members Andrew Claypool, 50, of Girard and Walter Hughes, 41, of Warren.

If convicted, Bailes could get a life prison sentence. Bailes was able to walk on his own at his last hearing before Judge Andrew Logan.

Two co-defendants of Bailes who were also charged originally with two counts iof aggravated murder but who took plea agreements in exchange for their testimony against Bailes, are Charles Dellapenna III, 48, of Warren, who has agreed to a 7-year prison sentence; and James Gardner, 48, of Warren, who agreed to serve 15 to 20 years in prison.