Girard will get school sidewalk money

GIRARD

Mayor James Melfi announced the city was awarded the Junior Senior High School Sidewalk grant from the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

Eastgate will provide 80 percent of the project’s construction cost, up to $78,800, the mayor said during a city council meeting Monday. The city will provide the remaining 20 percent.

The most northern block of Gary Avenue, parts of another block of Gary Avenue, the north side of Stull Avenue, Ward Street and North Highland will get new sidewalks from the project.

Council approved a measure to seek renewal next year of a five-year, 0.80-mill garbage collection and disposal levy.

The council also approved an ordinance to commission a memorial plaque commemorating the service and memory of city police officer Justin Leo. Leo was fatally shot while answering a domestic call on Oct. 21.

When the plaque is finished, the council plans to have a dedication ceremony for Leo and for all other officers who serve the community.

Melfi thanked Steve Brooks and Joe Shelby for their years of service since it was their last meeting as councilmen.

Mark Ragozine and William Ryser will start serving in January.