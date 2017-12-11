JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Eric Wallace gets 3-year prison term in 2016 fatal crash


Published: Mon, December 11, 2017 @ 3:09 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A city man received a three-year sentence for his role in a fatal 2016 crash.

Eric Wallace, 28, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in October.

He was charged in a January 2016 crash on Market Street that caused the death of Jerome Campbell-Adkins, 40.

Investigators said Wallace was traveling 80 mph at the time and had alcohol and cocaine in his system.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes