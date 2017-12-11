Eric Wallace gets 3-year prison term in 2016 fatal crash

YOUNGSTOWN — A city man received a three-year sentence for his role in a fatal 2016 crash.

Eric Wallace, 28, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in October.

He was charged in a January 2016 crash on Market Street that caused the death of Jerome Campbell-Adkins, 40.

Investigators said Wallace was traveling 80 mph at the time and had alcohol and cocaine in his system.

