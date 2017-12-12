Cavs center Tristan Thompson coming back in reserve role

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Tristan Thompson's role may have changed. Not his drive.

Sidelined since Nov. 1 with a calf injury he said was much more serious than a strain, Thompson could play Tuesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson practiced Monday, and as long as he recovers as expected, the Cavs will have their most tenacious rebounder and one of their best defenders back on the floor – but not as a starter.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Thompson will come off the bench, and Kevin Love will remain the starting center. The Cavs have won 14 of 15 and Lue doesn't want to disrupt the chemistry.

That's cool with Thompson.

"If I don't play, that's fine as long as we're winning I'm going to cheer my teammates on," he said after Monday's workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts. "If I play two minutes, three minutes, 20 minutes, it don't matter to me. As long as we win."

Since he's been out, the Cavs went 16-3 and have moved past some early-season growing pains with a dramatic improvement on defense. Lue has tinkered with his rotation, and Cleveland now has a second unit featuring Dwyane Wade, Kyle Korver and Channing Frye that helped the Cavs reel off 13 straight wins.

Lue indicated Frye will continue to play, so it remains unclear how he will use Thompson, who has been one of Cleveland's most dependable players the past few years.