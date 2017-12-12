Atlanta mayoral runoff retains razor-thin margin

ATLANTA (AP) — The vote tallies for the runoff election in the Atlanta mayoral race are official, but with a razor-thin margin remaining, the trailing candidate says she plans to ask for a recount.

Election officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which both include parts of Atlanta, today certified their election results. The official combined tally was 92,502.

Keisha Lance Bottoms remains in the lead with 46,667, or 50.45 percent, and Mary Norwood has 45,835 votes, or 49.55 percent. The 832 votes that separate them amount to less than 1 percent of the total.

Norwood has 48 hours from the certification in each county to request a recount and told reporters she would likely do so Tuesday. Elections officials in both counties have said they could probably have a recount done by the end of the week.