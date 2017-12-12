JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Atlanta mayoral runoff retains razor-thin margin


Published: Mon, December 11, 2017 @ 6:09 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — The vote tallies for the runoff election in the Atlanta mayoral race are official, but with a razor-thin margin remaining, the trailing candidate says she plans to ask for a recount.

Election officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which both include parts of Atlanta, today certified their election results. The official combined tally was 92,502.

Keisha Lance Bottoms remains in the lead with 46,667, or 50.45 percent, and Mary Norwood has 45,835 votes, or 49.55 percent. The 832 votes that separate them amount to less than 1 percent of the total.

Norwood has 48 hours from the certification in each county to request a recount and told reporters she would likely do so Tuesday. Elections officials in both counties have said they could probably have a recount done by the end of the week.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes