Warren man seriously hurt in Howland crash today


Published: Sun, December 10, 2017 @ 6:20 p.m.

Staff report

HOWLAND

Dorian S. Williamson Jr., 21, of Warren was seriously injured at 12:11 a.m. Sunday when he drove off the east edge of Niles-Warren River Road south of Burton Street and struck a guard rail end, according to a report by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post.

Williamson, who was traveling south at the time of the crash, was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren where he was in stable condition while waiting to be transferred to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP, which reported that drugs are suspected to be a factor.

