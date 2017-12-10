JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Morris, Trammell voted into Cooperstown


Published: Sun, December 10, 2017 @ 7:11 p.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. — Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris and Trammell were chosen Sunday by a 16-man panel that considered candidates from the sport’s modern era.

Morris posted 254 wins. The right-hander’s most famous victory was a 10-inning shutout, winning 1-0 for Minnesota over Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at shortstop. He scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003 while batting .285.

Trammell and Morris teamed to help the Tigers win the 1984 World Series.

Former catcher Ted Simmons fell one vote short of election and former players’ union head Marvin Miller was five shy of the 12 needed for election.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes