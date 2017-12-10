More than 100 Struthers, Lowellville children shop with cops – and firefighters, teachers, others

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Christopher Colon’s preference for Luigi over the fictional character’s fraternal twin brother, Mario, is simple: mere height.

“I like Luigi because he’s taller than Mario,” the 7-year-old Lowellville boy explained about why he favors the largely green-and-blue character, which is part of the popular Mario Bros. series of Nintendo games.

The two characters’ height notwithstanding, you could safely say Christopher felt quite tall and his sense of joy received a big boost as he roamed the aisles in Walmart and selected a variety of items on his holiday wish list.

Christopher was among the more than 100 youngsters from Struthers and Lowellville who experienced an early taste of Christmas, courtesy of Sunday morning’s sixth annual Shop with a Cop gathering at the big-box department store, 1300 Doral Drive.

Officers from the Struthers and Lowellville police departments, along with firefighters, teachers, business leaders and volunteers, were paired with the children for the shopping expedition. The youngsters each were given $100 stipends, $50 of which was to be spent on clothing and $50 on toys, noted Capt. Pat Bundy of the Struthers Police Department.