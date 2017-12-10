JOBS
Canfield schools' bands plan three nights of free holiday concerts


Published: Sun, December 10, 2017 @ 6:09 p.m.

CANFIELD

The Canfield Local Schools’ band department will have its annual set of holiday concerts beginning Monday night.

All concerts are in the high school auditorium and begin at 7 p.m..

The fifth and sixth grade bands will perform Monday night, seventh and eighth grade bands Tuesday night and high school bands Thursday night.

The concerts are free and open to the public. A donation will be taken at then end of each concert with proceeds benefiting the Canfield Bands

