Boardman motorists to face new Market Street traffic light in front of mall and new fire station

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A traffic signal soon will be installed near the township’s new fire station so fire engines can safely leave the station to get to emergency calls.

Township officials said they recently got approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation to move forward with installation of a signal near the station, which is at Stadium Drive and Market Street.

It’s another step forward in the fire station project, which has long been planned and broke ground in March.

Township Administrator Jason Loree said receiving authorization for the traffic signal took longer than expected, and officials are hoping it’s done by the time construction on the station is complete.

