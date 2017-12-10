Artists of Rust Belt offer unique holiday gifts

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Artists of the Rust Belt’s ninth annual Last Minute Christmas Market put the unique and creative works of local artists on display and for sale Sunday at the B&O Station in Youngstown.

And, for those who leave their Christmas gift shopping almost literally to the last minute, Artists of the Rust Belt is having another show and sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at the B&O, 530 Mahoning Ave., near downtown.

“It’s a unique shopping experience,” said Tony Nicholas, Youngstown photographer and co-coordinator of the event with Amy Komara of Youngstown, manager of the B&0.

Nicholas was among the 40 vendors, who are passionate about their work, that set up shop at Sunday’s sale offering a wide variety of creations.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.