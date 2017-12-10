Moschella nets 700th win

MINERAL RIDGE

Ron Moschella, the veteran basketball coach for Boardman and Columbiana, won his 700th career victory on Saturday when the Clippers defeated Mineral Ridge, 70-32.

Moschella won more than 50 games at Boardman before steeping down as head coach in 2011 because of a medical condition.

Once recovered, he took over at Columbiana in 2012.

Last year's Clippers went undefeated in the regular season before losing to Ursuline in the district final.

The Clippers are 4-0 this season.