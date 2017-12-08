VPA Vocal Crew joins WFMJ’s Feed Our Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District's Visual and Performing Arts Vocal Crew is joining the fight against hunger.

The ensemble, including student vocalists from East and Chaney high schools, will perform at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at WFMJ's Feed Our Valley.

The performance will be in in the Main Concourse of the Eastwood Mall. This is an annual event that YCSD visual and performing arts students have participated in for the past five years. Performance pieces for this event over the years have included dance, drama and choral selections. The performance will last about 30 minutes.



Feed Our Valley is now in its 11th year of educating people about hunger in the community and has been a "call to action" to raise vital donations of food and money in order to feed our hungry neighbors. The beneficiary of this 21 News project is Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

Second Harvest fills 15,000 food requests each week. For more information regarding YCSD Visual and Performing Arts or the VPA Vocal Crew contact Tracy Schuler Vivo, VPA coordinator, at 330-744-8830 or at Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngstown.k12.oh.us.