Veterans groups buy new van for Valley VA clinic clients

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic is keeping the wheels rolling with a newly purchased van.

Volunteer coordinator Lori Stone said the clinic was in need of a new van for transporting patients to and from Wade Park VA Campus in Cleveland.

Total donations of $38,440 came from area American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and other veterans organizations, as well as a $20,000 grant.

“If it wasn’t for them donating the money, we wouldn’t have the van,” Stone said.

She explained that it’s a common misconception that VA clinics purchase vans themselves. The majority of vans used in Cleveland, she said, are donated by the American Legion or Disabled American Veterans.

The van the clinic had been using exceed 200,000 miles from frequent trips to Cleveland.

The team of drivers responsible for taking patients to Wade Park are all volunteers.

“We all do it because it’s like we’re giving back,” Stone said.

Read more about the program in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.