Valley churches plan ‘Carols and Caring’


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 9:17 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Association of Churches will present “Carols and Caring: Holiday Hope for Healing,” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave. The program will include holiday music and speakers, with the Rev. J. Dwayne Heard as host pastor. MVAC has member churches from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. For information, email execdirectormvac@gmail.com or call 330-788-5914.

