JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

USOC aims to go to Olympics unless ’physically impossible’


Published: Fri, December 8, 2017 @ 3:27 p.m.

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says the plan is to take a team to the Pyeongchang Games “unless it’s legally or physically impossible.”

CEO Scott Blackmun spoke Friday after a board meeting, and a day after members of the Trump administration surprised the USOC by casting doubt over whether the U.S. would field a team at the Olympics in February.

Blackmun said comments from U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the USOC leadership by surprise, but chalked it up to a miscommunication.

Shortly after Sanders said “no official decision has been made” about U.S. participation, she clarified in a tweet saying the U.S. looks forward to participating in the games.

Blackmun said the USOC hadn’t received a single comment from an athlete or sponsor suggesting they don’t want to go to the Olympics, which begin Feb. 9.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes