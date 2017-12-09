Union leaders for Kmart Distribution Center looking for more work

BAZETTA

Although several Kmart stores have closed, the Kmart distribution center in Bazetta Township remains open.

But slowing sales and closing stores have led to a slowdown and layoffs at the local distribution center on Perkins-Jones Road, causing the leadership there to look for more work from other retailers.

“We will continue to search for work for those people,” said Glenn Johnson, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, which represents the center’s workers. “We will look at any place to utilize warehouse work. There are irons in the fire to try and find work for those folks.”

At its peak, the distribution center, which serves Kmart stores mostly in the Northeast, had 300 employees. Today, there are about 150 workers, Johnson said. The center had layoffs already this year and is expected to see more after the holiday, Johnson said.

“We want to live to fight another day,” he said.

Johnson believes internet sales and a change in the industry have led to Kmart’s struggle.

The company “has been struggling with its financial earnings,” Johnson said. “Any time the stores are affected by a loss of sales or lower volume, it affects the distribution center.”

In early November, Sears Holdings Corp., which owns Kmart and Sears stores, announced the closings of 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores come late January. On the list is the Austintown Kmart. The coming closings are in addition to about 250 other store closings previously announced this year.

